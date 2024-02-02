Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $47.09 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

