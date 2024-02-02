Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after acquiring an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth approximately $50,629,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 678,185 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

