Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,516 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NOV by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Benchmark downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

