Arizona State Retirement System Sells 674 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. HSBC started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

