Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

