Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 76.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.
NYSE APAM opened at $43.99 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.28%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
