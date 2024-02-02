Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 76.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

NYSE APAM opened at $43.99 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

