ASD Trading Down 6.1% This Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $30.82 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00016513 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,230.74 or 1.00011956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010630 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00185542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04908935 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,324,952.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

