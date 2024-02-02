ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

ASE Technology Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. 1,803,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

