Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Announces Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ashland

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 25.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ashland by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Ashland by 124.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter valued at about $5,695,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.