Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

Insider Activity

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

