Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.13.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after acquiring an additional 328,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 170,220 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 141,801 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

