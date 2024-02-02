Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $254.90, but opened at $230.13. Atlassian shares last traded at $216.89, with a volume of 1,631,297 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $241,385.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 149,311 shares in the company, valued at $27,618,055.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,791,945. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.82.

Atlassian Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.57. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of -112.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

