Atria Investments Inc Buys 45,639 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,576 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $20.49 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $21.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

