Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,408 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

