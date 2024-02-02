Atria Investments Inc Has $3.53 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.7 %

FICO stock opened at $1,242.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $1,307.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,169.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $988.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.