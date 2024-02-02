Atria Investments Inc Has $4 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 179,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

