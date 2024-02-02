Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,853,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,224.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,169.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,150.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

