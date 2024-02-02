AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,827,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,120,879. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

View Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.