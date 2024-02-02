Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

