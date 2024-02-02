Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Danske cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Autoliv stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

