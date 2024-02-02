Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.220 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.05-9.22 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

ADP stock opened at $247.08 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.12.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

