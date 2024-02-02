Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $36.55 or 0.00084701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $13.42 billion and $663.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00028710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,172,763 coins and its circulating supply is 367,139,853 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

