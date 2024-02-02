AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.26. The company had a trading volume of 145,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,750. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.17 and its 200 day moving average is $179.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after buying an additional 552,042 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

