Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
