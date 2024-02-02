Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Avangrid by 2.5% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

