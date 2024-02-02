Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 24,252 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,794.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,646 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 647,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,799. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
