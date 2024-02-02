Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 748,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,111. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

