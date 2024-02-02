Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.19. 440,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,470. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $176.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.35.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
