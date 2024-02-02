Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.