Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,535 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.80. 1,824,753 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

