Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $24.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $24,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,858,000 after acquiring an additional 172,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 105,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.98. 649,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

