Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
VB stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,046. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.95.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
