Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.30. 1,645,145 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

