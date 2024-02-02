Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,046 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $172.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.