Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,046 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $172.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

