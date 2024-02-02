Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 73,889 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $683,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,603. The company has a market capitalization of $383.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $496.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.