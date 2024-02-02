Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 73,889 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $683,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,603. The company has a market capitalization of $383.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $496.41.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
