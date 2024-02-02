Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 8,235 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3,301.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 172,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after acquiring an additional 167,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 336,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.45. The company had a trading volume of 193,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,318. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.66. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $513.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.