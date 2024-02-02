Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 31,519 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 31,519 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 430,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.93. 54,424,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,082,617. The company has a market capitalization of $582.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

