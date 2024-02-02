Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,246,242 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,246,242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $49,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

