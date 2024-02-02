Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,658,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $199.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

