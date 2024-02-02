Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $187.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.30. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

