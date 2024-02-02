Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

AZTA opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Azenta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after buying an additional 127,923 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,448,000 after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Azenta by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $160,068,000. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $93,360,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

