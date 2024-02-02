AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AZZ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

