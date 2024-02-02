B. Riley Comments on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.22 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $64,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $81,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $64,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $81,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $32,096.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,258.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

