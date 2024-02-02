Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $145.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day moving average of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Badger Meter by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

