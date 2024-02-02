Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.75 to $14.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

