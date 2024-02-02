Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BANC. Wedbush lifted their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Banc of California Price Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $762.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

