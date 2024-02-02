Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. 114,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 712,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.0621 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

