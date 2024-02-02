Bank of America Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $204.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.59.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.48. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $161.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

