Bank of America Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $510.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $425.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s previous close.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.05.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.85. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $406.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

