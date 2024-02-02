Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.05. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.