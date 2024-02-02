Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.53.
Bank of America Price Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
