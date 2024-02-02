Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.15

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.15 and last traded at C$127.30, with a volume of 878562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$128.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$135.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$124.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$117.68.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.0380228 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

